This one product is the secret weapon of cleaning pros

Fall is here, and it's a great time to give your home a seasonal refresh!

Here are a few easy and effective cleaning tips from Nicole Rivera, owner of Lavender Lush Cleaning, to get your home cozy for the season.

First, she says clean your windows and dust your blinds. She says, "As the sunlight starts to fade earlier in the day, cleaning your windows helps maximize the natural light coming in. Give your windows a good wipe down. Don't forget to dust your blinds or clean your curtains—this will remove the dust that has built up over the summer months, leaving your home feeling bright and fresh."

Second, declutter and organize the cozy spaces of your home. "Fall also means spending more time indoors, so it's a great opportunity to declutter and organize those living spaces. Get rid of any items that are no longer useful, and swap out lighter summer linens for warmer bedding and cozy blankets. This not only makes your home feel more inviting, but it also ensures you're ready for family gatherings and relaxing evenings."

Nicole also told us about her secret cleaning weapon. She says, "One of my favorite cleaning tools is the magic eraser—it's so versatile for tackling tough spots around the house".

Here are her three great ways to use it this fall:



Small Rust Jobs: You can easily scrub away rust stains on metal surfaces like faucets or outdoor furniture.

Smudges on Walls: Magic erasers are excellent for cleaning off those smudges and scuffs that accumulate on walls. Or sticky residue from hanging up decorations.

Light Switches: They're also perfect for cleaning dirty or greasy light switches, especially before/after parties and family gatherings.

And here's a quick tip: Cut your magic eraser into smaller sections for more precise cleaning or hard-to-reach areas. It's a great way to make one last longer and get into those tight corners!

You can contact Lavender Lush Cleaning on their website or by calling 801-508-4208.

