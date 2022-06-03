This Orange Yogurt Fruit Dip is simple to make and pairs with any fresh fruit

Ruthie Knudsen with Cooking with Ruthie says her recipe for Orange Yogurt Fruit Dip is simple to make and pairs perfectly with any fresh fruit.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup honey flavored Greek yogurt
- 1 (8 ounce) Neufchatel cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate
- zest of an orange
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar or 2 tablespoons agave
- assorted fresh fruit
Instructions
In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.
Add Greek yogurt, orange juice, orange zest; mix until smooth.
Add powdered sugar or agave; mix to combine.
Refrigerate 30-60 minutes to allow it to set.
Serve with fresh fruit.
Enjoy your Orange Yogurt Fruit Dip Recipe!
For more recipes please visit cookingwithruthie.com.