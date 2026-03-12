This outdoor expo is for every member of the family

The 27th Annual Utah International Sportsmen's Exposition is March 12-15, 2026 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Families come from all over the area for the region's largest presentation of fishing, hunting, boating, offroading and overlanding gear plus travel destinations nearby and around the world.

You can find out about lodges and resorts, learn about boats and watercraft as well as fishing retail, shop for outdoor apparel, try out mountain-living furnishings and more.

There's plenty of fun for kids too like a catch-and-release pond, games, climbing walls and face painting.

Ashley Hawk talked with Ashley Krebes, a survivalist who is giving presentations. You can learn more about her on her website owlsskills.com.

Ashley also talked with Jamie Child, owner of Antelope E-Bikes who has a booth at the expo of the newest b-bikes on the market. Learn more about them at antelopeebikes.com.

International Sportsmen's Expos

Thursday & Friday 11a-7p

Saturday 10a-7p

Sunday 10a-4p

For more information please visit: sportsexpos.com.