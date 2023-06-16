This pediatrician at Granger Medical practices medicine a little differently

Dr. Monica Hinz, DO Pediatrician at Granger Medical Clinic, is a fifth-generation physician and second-generation American and Pediatrician.

Dr. Hinz says she treats the whole person, and not just the symptoms for what is ailing them.

And, she says she looks at the medical needs of her patients, as well as their social and emotional needs as well.

Dr. Hinz is passionate about not only helping her patients grow but also ensuring the entire family unit is thriving.

She also helps families with special needs children and she speaks fluent Spanish.

Dr. Hinz said there are some things she tells her patient's parents to be on the lookout for:

• Behavior

• Bullying

• Possible warning signs of Attention Deficit Disorder?

• Vision

• Education

• Screen Time

Dr. Hinz is accepting new patients and you can learn more at grangermedical.com or by calling 801-302-1700.

The clinic is located at 12391 South 4000 West in Riverton.