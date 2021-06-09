This Pico de Gallo recipe is so simple to make and wonderful this time of year with all the fresh veggies

This Pico de Gallo recipe by Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, is so simple to make and so wonderful this time of year with all the fresh vegetables available.
Ingredients
- 1/2 medium onion, peeled
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeds and membranes removed
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1-2 teaspoon fresh lime juice, approx 1 lime
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 6 ripe Roma tomatoes, halved
Instructions
In blender add onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and 3 tomatoes-halved, blend at high speed for 15-20 seconds.
Add the remaining tomatoes, lime, and sea salt; pulse until evenly sized.
Do not over mix and leave chunky.
Serve with tortilla chips!
Enjoy your Pico de Gallo Recipe!
