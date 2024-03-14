Watch Now
This pillow is perfect no matter which sleep position is your favorite

Twilla Pillows
This one pillow adjusts to any sleep position.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 16:08:02-04

Twilla Pillows are a one-size-fits-all pillow, which allows you to adjust your own pillow for comfort.

Their patented Pod-System lets you personalize your support by easily adding or removing pods through the zipper.

The pods are mini-pillows that keep messy filling contained.

There is a position to relieve neck pain, a position to cradle your head, a position to support multiple sleep positions at the same time and a position to align your spine.

Your Twilla pillow will be easy to care for too. They are durable and machine-washable.

You can buy them on Twilla.com and use code FOX20 for 20 percent off.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
