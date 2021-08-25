This pizza is a quick weeknight meal or a fun weekend activity with the kids

Danielle Christy says she has been working more and more with chickpea flour because like many people, she can't have gluten.

She joined us with a recipe for Chickpea Flour Pizza Crust which is perfect for a quick weeknight meal or a fun weekend activity with the kids.

INGREDIENTS



1 cup garbanzo bean flour

1 cup water or vegetable broth

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp Italian seasoning or your favorite blend

favorite sauces and toppings

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and use a whisk to stir them together, making sure that there are no lumps. This mixture should have the consistency of pancake batter. Generously grease a 12-inch skillet (I like to add a piece of parchment paper on the bottom, too, to make sure the crust is easy to remove later) and pour the batter into the skillet. Shake the skillet to make sure the batter covers the entire bottom. Place the skillet into the oven to cook for 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and place on a baking sheet. Top with your favorite toppings and cheese broil for a few minutes to melt or heat up toppings if needed or eat right away.

Leftovers last 3-4 days in the fridge.

You can find more from Danielle on Instagram @danielle_christy_ and on Savorthekitchen.com.