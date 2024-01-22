This play deals with Alzheimer's disease and the relationship between a mom and daughter

PYGmalion Theatre Company's "Last Lists of my Mad Mother" features an all-female, all-local team of writer, director and actors.

We talked with two of them, playwright Julie Jensen and actor Tamara Howell to learn more about the play.

They say it deals with the topic of Alzheimer's Disease, and the relationship between a mother and daughter.

PYGmalion produces theater that reflects the issues, concerns and shared experiences in the lives of women.

"Last Lists of my Mad Mother" plays February 9, 2024 to February 24, 2024 at the Black Box in the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 West Broadway in Salt Lake City.

To learn more and to get your tickets, please visit: pygmalionproductions.org.