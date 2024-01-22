Watch Now
The Place

Actions

This play deals with Alzheimer's disease and the relationship between a mom and daughter

"Last Lists of my Mad Mother"
This production by PYGmalion Theatre Company deals with the topic of Alzheimer's disease, which is an important and relevant topic.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 15:45:03-05

PYGmalion Theatre Company's "Last Lists of my Mad Mother" features an all-female, all-local team of writer, director and actors.

We talked with two of them, playwright Julie Jensen and actor Tamara Howell to learn more about the play.

They say it deals with the topic of Alzheimer's Disease, and the relationship between a mother and daughter.

PYGmalion produces theater that reflects the issues, concerns and shared experiences in the lives of women.

"Last Lists of my Mad Mother" plays February 9, 2024 to February 24, 2024 at the Black Box in the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 West Broadway in Salt Lake City.

To learn more and to get your tickets, please visit: pygmalionproductions.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere