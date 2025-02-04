This pre-game product will give you the "Oomph" you need, without the stuff you don't

Chase Hansen is a former University of Utah Football and NFL player and is now the founder of a pre-game product for athletes called Oomph.

He says Oomph is product designed and formulated specifically for athletes to take before they play and is an all natural, non-caffeinated powder packet that will help athletes with focus, power and hydration.

He says he created the drink because he'd watch pro athletes pounding energy drinks and pre-workout drinks before games, and then again at halftime.

But the products would give them jitters, fast heart rates, not being able to sleep and more.

Chase says his product doesn't do that because of the clean ingredients. Chase says there will be players drinking his product before the Big Game between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

You can learn more at oophmathlete.com and on Instagram @oomph.athlete.