This pre-workout drink is clean, effective and tastes great

BullFit
These Utahns have created a pre-workout drink that won't cause the jitters and it tastes great!
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 04, 2024
Two Utahns have created a pre-workout drink they say not only tastes great, but is also clean and effective.

BullFit Co-Founders Josh Graves and Ben Wilkinson say they hold themselves to the highest quality standards in the industry.

They have two flavors right now, Bodacious and Cowabunga with more on the way.

Their products have no artificial flavors, sweeteners or coloring.

But this is not just a glorified energy drink, they say. They say you won't crash of have jitters either.

You can learn more at BullFit.com.

