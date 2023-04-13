This Primavera Pizza is a spring-inspired dinner

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie says her recipe for Primavera Pizza is a delightful spring-inspired dinner!

Ingredients

1 (16 ounce) whole wheat pizza dough

4 ounces edam cheese, shredded

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

6-7 stalks asparagus, thinly sliced on an angle

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoon mixed pizza seasoning spices

2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven 475 degrees.

Spread pizza dough onto 12 inch pizza pan.

Drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil and evenly spread over dough.

Evenly distribute pizza spice mix over dough.

Place asparagus pieces in small bowl add 1 tablespoon olive oil and toss.

Evenly sprinkle both kinds of cheese over dough, followed by cut red onion and asparagus pieces.

Bake 12-15 minutes until lightly golden brown.

Slice and Serve!

For more recipes, please visit: cookingwithruthie.com.