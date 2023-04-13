This Primavera Pizza is a spring-inspired dinner

Watch Now
Primavera Pizza by Cooking with Ruthie
Primavera means "spring", and that's exactly what this recipe by Cooking with Ruthie is.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Apr 13, 2023
Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie says her recipe for Primavera Pizza is a delightful spring-inspired dinner!

Ingredients
1 (16 ounce) whole wheat pizza dough
4 ounces edam cheese, shredded
1/4 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
6-7 stalks asparagus, thinly sliced on an angle
1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoon mixed pizza seasoning spices
2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions
Preheat oven 475 degrees.
Spread pizza dough onto 12 inch pizza pan.
Drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil and evenly spread over dough.
Evenly distribute pizza spice mix over dough.
Place asparagus pieces in small bowl add 1 tablespoon olive oil and toss.
Evenly sprinkle both kinds of cheese over dough, followed by cut red onion and asparagus pieces.
Bake 12-15 minutes until lightly golden brown.
Slice and Serve!

For more recipes, please visit: cookingwithruthie.com.

