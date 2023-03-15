This program has cut high school drug use by up to 75 percent

Washington Terrace Mayor Mark Allen says he wants people to know that alcohol and drug use prevention efforts work, but they take a community.

He's talking about Bonneville Communities that Care — a group that he's the chair for. It's a group of teachers, administrators, parents and community leaders with a key goal to get fewer kids to drink, smoke, vape and use illegal drugs.

The Mayor says the program has been proven to cut drug use by up to 75 percent, alcohol use by up to 60 percent and tobacco use up to 87 percent.

A big part of that is preventing students from starting in the first place, he says.

At Bonneville High School in South Ogden a dedicated room has been installed at the school, the Anchor Room, where students can go to get away, to take a rest, when they feel they need it.

Bonneville health teachers started teaching Botvins Lie Skills Program four years ago and continue to teach it as part of their health curriculum.

Mayor Allen says as drug and alcohol use decline, relationships between peers, and families improve, creating a brighter future for both the youth and the community.

To learn more, follow Bonneville Communities that Care on Facebook @BonnevilleCTC.