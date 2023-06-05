This recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff is all about the sauces, not one but two!

Spring Rolls with Two Sauces

For the Spring Rolls:

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 Tbsp. garlic salt + 1 tsp. pepper

2 bay leaves

2 qts. water

4oz. rice noodles, dry

1 c. shredded carrot

1 English cucumber, julienned

1 bunch cilantro, stemmed

15 butter lettuce leaves, rinsed

16 round rice paper sheets

Dipping Sauce 1:

1/2 c. water

1/4 c. fish sauce

1/4 c. sugar

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. chili garlic sauce

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 tsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. carrot, minced

Dipping Sauce 2:

1 c. sesame ginger salad dressing

3 Tbsp. peanut butter

Directions

1. For the shrimp, add the water, garlic salt, pepper, and bay leaves to a pot over high heat. Once the water boils, add the shrimp. Lower the heat and simmer 2-3 minutes or until the shrimp are pink. Drain and place the shrimp on a plate, slice them in half lengthwise, and place in the fridge to cool.

2. Cook the noodles to the package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water. Cover and set aside.

3. Make the first sauce by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Whisk until the sugar is completely dissolved. Set aside. Make the second sauce by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Whisk to combine. Set aside. Fill a bowl or container bigger than the rice paper sheets with warm/hot water. Have all of your spring roll ingredients ready to assemble

4. Submerge a rice paper sheet in the water for 10-15 seconds or until softened. Place it on a cutting board and blotch away any excess water with a kitchen towel. On 1 half of the sheet add 1 lettuce leaf, a generous pinch of noodles, carrots, cucumber, and cilantro. On the other half of the sheet, add two or three shrimp pieces cut side up.

5. Tightly roll starting on the lettuce side, tucking in the sides, then roll over the shrimp so the shrimp are visible on the outside. Cover the finished rolls with a damp towel to prevent them from drying out while you make the others. Serve the rolls sliced in half on a diagonal with the two dipping sauces. Enjoy!

