This Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff is Autumn in a Pan

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Butternut Squash and Rigatoni Pie

Ingredients:



1 Tbsp. olive oil

4 c. cubed butternut squash

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 shallot, minced

2 Tbsp. fresh sage

Kosher salt & pepper to taste

1 Tbsp. honey

1 c. milk

1 1/2 c. shredded gouda cheese

2 Tbsp. butter

1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

1 lb. dried rigatoni pasta

8 slices prosciutto

1 Tbsp. fresh oregano leaves, chopped

1 1/2 c. pasta water

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 425. In a mixing bowl, combine the olive oil, squash, garlic, sage, and bit of salt and pepper. Toss to combine, then place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Place in the oven to roast 25-30 minutes or until fork tender.

2. As the squash cooks, bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the rigatoni up to 1 minute under the package directions. Before you drain the pasta, reserve ½ c. of the cooking water. Drain and then toss in a little olive oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

3. Remove the squash from the oven and place in a blender with the milk, gouda, butter, and 1 cup of the pasta water. Blend until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, simply add a little more of the pasta water. The texture should be the same as marinara sauce.

4. Spray a 9-inch spring form pan with non-stick spray. Arrange the pasta in the pan standing on their ends. You should see the holes of the pasta when you look down on it. Pour the butternut sauce over the pasta filling each hole. Sprinkle on the mozzarella and arrange the prosciutto over the top. Sprinkle on the oregano.

5. Place in the oven to bake 25-30 minutes or until the sauce is bubbly and the prosciutto is browning. Let it set 10 minutes before releasing from the pan. Slice and enjoy!

