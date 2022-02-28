This recipe by Smith's chefs celebrates Black History Month

Smith's Chef Lacey Nixon Recipe

Southern Collard Greens

Ingredients

1 16oz. bag Kroger collard greens

1 16oz. bag Kroger mustards

4 cups. water

2 32oz. carton chicken broth or 14oz. cans

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 full ham stake cubed or pork hocks

1 tsp. salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder, onion powder

1/3 c. white vinegar

½ yellow onion diced

1 tbsp. canola or vegetable oil

1 3oz. bag real bacon bits

Directions

1. In a large saucepan combine both bags of greens, add water and chicken broth.

2. Add cubed ham, bacon bits, minced garlic, diced onions and vinegar.

3. Sprinkle all seasons, then add oil of your choice. Cover and cook on medium high for 4-6 hours for desired texture. Serve and enjoy!

For more information please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

