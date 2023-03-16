This recipe changes up the traditional "corned beef and cabbage" into a dog!

Nathan Mikulich started Munchy's Gourmet Hot Dogs in 2020 in the Uintah Basin and has operated for three years as a seasonal food trailer.

Recently they announced to their followers that they are going to be operating full time and will be coming to the Wasatch Front starting in May 2023!

Their Signature Gourmet Dog is the Munchy Dog, an all-beef hot dog on a fresh-baked bun, topped with chipotle bacon mac and cheese and a BBQ aioli.

Another popular menu item at Munchy's is the Elote Dog, an all-beef dog wrapped in bacon and topped with a fresh fire-roasted corn salsa, jalapeno aioli, cotija cheese and tajin.

But, since St. Patrick's Day is coming up, Nathan joined us with a recipe for his Gourmet Reuben Dog.

It consists of a fresh-baked bun, with a garlic Irish brat, sliced, smoked corned beef. Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and homemade Russian dressing.

Munchy’s Reuben Dog

1 package of Johnsonville Irish O'Garlic Sausages (5 sausages)

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

2 medium sweet onions sliced

2 tsp thyme

2 tsp sugar in the raw

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

12 oz Irish Red Beer

1 Cup beef stock

1. Heat the oil, add the sausages in a skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the sausages about 2-3 minutes per side to get a nice coloring. Remove sausages from the skillet and set aside temporarily.

2. Lower the heat to medium and add butter. Add sliced onions, thyme, sugar, salt and pepper. Let the onions cook down until starting to caramelize.

3. Pour the beer and beef stock over the onions, and deglaze the skillet. Add the sausages back to the skillet. Simmer until liquid has reduced and sausages are fully cooked. Approximately 15-20 minutes. Careful not to overcook the sausages. Once they are finished you can remove them and reduce the beer to a thicker consistency of your choice.

Russian Dressing

1/2 C Mayo

1/4 C Ketchup

1/4 C Diced Bread and Butter Pickles

1 tsp prepared horseradish

1Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 minced garlic clove

2 tsp caraway seeds

dash white pepper

1 tsp sugar

salt to taste

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir until fully incorporated

Corned beef can be cooked to your preference

Smoked Corned beef recipe (approximately 11 hours cook time)

3 lbs Corned Beef Brisket flat

2 Tbsp stone ground mustard

coarse ground black pepper

1. Soak corned beef in water, completely submerged for 8-10 hours. Change the water every 3 hours.

2. Remove the meat from the water, and dry off with paper towels. Rub brisket with stone ground mustard, and then sprinkle with coarse black pepper until lightly covered. No salt. The meat has already been cured in salt.

3. Heat your smoker to 225*. Place the brisket flat in the center of the smoker with a small water pan to the side for moisture. Smoke until meat reaches 160-165 degrees. Remove from the smoker and wrap in peach paper. Return to the smoker until the corned beef brisket flat reaches 200-203 degrees internally. Remove from the smoker, leave the flat in the paper, and wrap it with a towel. Let the meat rest for a minimum of two hours for best results to allow the juices to redistribute back into the meat. You can allow the meat to cool completely, and slice the following day.

Slice the corned beef in thin slices against the grain. Toast off your favorite hot dog buns with butter. Place Swiss cheese slices on the toasted bun, top with a butterflied sausage, 4 slices of corned beef. Drizzle Russian dressing over the meat, and top with sauerkraut.

Enjoy.

