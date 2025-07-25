This recipe combines 2 staples of summer: corn and tomatoes

Corn and avocados are staples of summertime and this recipe combine both of them in a light and satisfying salad.
Madison Reid, Mrs. Madi, joined us with her recipe for Charred Corn Salad with Avocado Zesty Lime.
Ingredients
4 ears corn
1 tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp fine sea salt
1/2 tsp ground pepper
2 ripe avocados
1 pint cherry tomatoes
1 red bell pepper
1/2 bunch cilantro
Dressing
1 tbsp olive oil
2 limes juiced
1 tsp minced garlic
Instructions
Start by charring or grilling your corn. Rub the four corn ears with 1 tbsp olive oil. Place the corn on a grill grate over high heat, and char on all sides. This should take 2-5 minutes on each side.
Chop 2 ripe avocados into small bite-sized cubes, cut 1 pint of cherry tomatoes in half, chop up the red bell pepper, and chop up half a bunch of cilantro. Add all of this to a medium-sized mixing bowl.
Slice the charred corn off the cob and place it in the mixing bowl. Add 1/2 tsp fine sea salt and 1/2 tsp ground pepper. Stir the salad to combine.
Whisk the dressing in a small bowl: 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 limes juiced, and 1 teaspoon minced garlic. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to cover it evenly. Serve immediately.
Go to mrsmadi.com for more delicious recipes!