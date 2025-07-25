Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

This recipe combines 2 staples of summer: corn and tomatoes

Charred Corn Salad with Avocado Zesty Lime recipe by Mrs. Madi
(The Place Advertiser) - This is the perfect late summer salad when corn and tomatoes are thriving.
Charred Corn Salad
Charred Corn Salad
Posted
and last updated

Corn and avocados are staples of summertime and this recipe combine both of them in a light and satisfying salad.

Madison Reid, Mrs. Madi, joined us with her recipe for Charred Corn Salad with Avocado Zesty Lime.

Ingredients
4 ears corn
1 tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp fine sea salt
1/2 tsp ground pepper
2 ripe avocados
1 pint cherry tomatoes
1 red bell pepper
1/2 bunch cilantro

Dressing
1 tbsp olive oil
2 limes juiced
1 tsp minced garlic

Instructions
Start by charring or grilling your corn. Rub the four corn ears with 1 tbsp olive oil. Place the corn on a grill grate over high heat, and char on all sides. This should take 2-5 minutes on each side.

Chop 2 ripe avocados into small bite-sized cubes, cut 1 pint of cherry tomatoes in half, chop up the red bell pepper, and chop up half a bunch of cilantro. Add all of this to a medium-sized mixing bowl.

Slice the charred corn off the cob and place it in the mixing bowl. Add 1/2 tsp fine sea salt and 1/2 tsp ground pepper. Stir the salad to combine.

Whisk the dressing in a small bowl: 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 limes juiced, and 1 teaspoon minced garlic. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to cover it evenly. Serve immediately.

Go to mrsmadi.com for more delicious recipes!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere