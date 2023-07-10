This recipe combines two favorites -- a burger and taco -- into one!

Smashed Burger Tacos recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

For the Burgers:



2 lbs. ground beef

8-8 in. flour tortillas

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Garlic powder to taste

1/2 sweet onion, thinly sliced

8 slices American cheese

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomatoes

For the Sauce:



1/2 c. mayo

1/4 c. ketchup

2 Tbsp. sweet or dill pickle relish

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Make the sauce by mixing its ingredients in a bowl. Set aside. Portion the meat into 8 even portions. Make sure all of the other ingredients and toppings are ready and waiting.

2. Use your hands to press each meat portion on each tortilla, making the meat thin and about the same size as the tortilla. Season the meat with kosher salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Place on a few slices of onion and press them into the meat.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tortilla and meat to the pan, as many as you can fit, meat side down. Let them cook 3-4 minutes or until the meat starts to get brown and crispy.

4. Turn the taco over and lay on the cheese slices. Let them sit about a minute or until the cheese melts. Take the burger tacos off the heat and top as you like. I like to do simple lettuce and tomatoes, but you are really only limited to your burger topping imaginations. Drizzle on the sauce, fold and eat like a taco. Enjoy!

