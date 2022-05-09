This recipe combines two favorites: spaghetti and pizza

This recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff combines two favorites — pizza and spaghetti!

Ingredients

1 lb. spaghetti, uncooked

2/3 c. milk

2 lg. eggs

½ tsp. Italian seasoning

½ tsp. garlic salt

½ c. grated parmesan cheese

1 c. + 2 c. Mozzarella cheese

24 oz. jar of marinara or pizza sauce

Pizza toppings of choice

Directions

1. Heat your oven to 400. Spray a sheet pan with non-stick spray. Cook the spaghetti 1 minute less than the package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Toss in a bowl with a little oil to prevent sticking.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, garlic, salt, and Italian seasoning. Add the spaghetti, parmesan cheese, and 1 c. mozzarella. Toss to combine. Layer the mixture evenly on the sheet pan. Place in the oven to bake 15 minutes.

3. Remove the pan from the oven and lower the heat to 350. Top it with an even layer of the marinara sauce and then the 2 c. of mozzarella cheese. Spread your favorite pizza toppings over the top and then return to the oven to bake 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melty and browning. Remove from the oven and rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing into squares. Enjoy!

