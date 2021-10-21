This recipe for Skinny Pumpkin Fluff will be the star of your fall gatherings

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking With Ruthie says her Skinny Pumpkin Fluff will be the hit of your fall gathering.

The recipe tastes like a dream and is simple to make too.

Ingredients

1 (15 ounce) pumpkin puree

1 (3.4 ounce) vanilla instant pudding

1 (8 ounce) light cool whip

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/8 teaspoon allspice

dash of cloves

1 box mini graham crackers or Nilla wafers

Instructions

Combine pudding and cool whip; whisk until smooth.

Add in pumpkin; mix until combined.

Add spices; mix.

Place into serve bowl.

Refrigerate 1 hour to set.

Serve with mini graham crackers or Nilla wafers.

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.