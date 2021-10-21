Watch
This recipe for Skinny Pumpkin Fluff will be the star of your fall gatherings

This will be the star of your next fall gathering!
Posted at 2:08 PM, Oct 21, 2021
Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking With Ruthie says her Skinny Pumpkin Fluff will be the hit of your fall gathering.

The recipe tastes like a dream and is simple to make too.

Ingredients

1 (15 ounce) pumpkin puree
1 (3.4 ounce) vanilla instant pudding
1 (8 ounce) light cool whip
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ginger
1/8 teaspoon allspice
dash of cloves
1 box mini graham crackers or Nilla wafers

Instructions

Combine pudding and cool whip; whisk until smooth.
Add in pumpkin; mix until combined.
Add spices; mix.
Place into serve bowl.
Refrigerate 1 hour to set.
Serve with mini graham crackers or Nilla wafers.

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

