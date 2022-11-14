This recipe is a mashup of Mexico and Italy

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Mexican Spaghetti

Ingredients



1 lb. ground beef

2 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 small onion, chopped

6 oz. tomato paste

1 Anaheim chili, chopped

2- 14.5 oz. cans fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 tbsp. chili powder

8 oz. can tomato sauce

2 tsp. smoked paprika

2 c. frozen corn

2 tsp. cumin

4 c. beef broth

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 lb. dry spaghetti noodles

1 tsp. Mexican oregano

2 c. Mexican cheese blend, shredded

½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

Garnish with cilantro leaves, avocado, cotija cheese, lime wedges

Directions

1. Warm a large skillet over medium heat. Add a little oil and add the ground beef, onion, Anaheim chili, chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, Mexican oregano, salt and pepper. Crumble the beef as it browns. Once the veggies are soft and the beef is browned, drain the excess fat.

2. Add the corn, garlic, and tomato paste. Mix and cook about a minute or two. Add the canned tomatoes and tomato sauce. Cook and simmer about 5 minutes. Add the beef broth and bring to a boil. Once it's boiling add the noodles. Break the noodles in half if your skillet isn't large enough.

3. Simmer covered for 10-15 minutes or until the noodles are tender. Stir in the cheese until it is melted in. Serve warm garnished with cilantro, sliced avocado, grated cotija cheese, and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

