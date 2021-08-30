This recipe is a mashup of popular Mexican and Italian dishes

Smith's Chef Jeff shared a recipe that's pretty much a mashup of Mexican and Italian favorites!

Beef and Bean Enchilada Casserole

Ingredients



8 oz. container sour cream

2 tbsp. flour

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. onion powder

1 lb. ground beef

Salt and pepper to taste

1 small onion, chopped

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

4 oz. can diced green chiles

10 oz. can enchilada sauce

12 corn tortillas

1 c. shredded cheese

Avocado, salsa, sour cream for garnish

Directions

1. Combine the sour cream, flour, garlic and onion powders in the sour cream container. Mix to combine then set aside.

2. In a skillet over med-high heat, add a little cooking oil. Once the oil is hot, add the ground beef and the chopped onion. Crumble and brown the meat. Once the meat is browned, drain the fat. To the browned beef, add the chili powder, a little salt, pepper, and the cumin. Stir in the beans and diced green chiles with their juices. Turn off the heat.

3. Preheat your oven to 350. Spray a baking dish with non-stick spray. Arrange 6 of the corn tortillas evenly in the dish. Top with half of the meat and bean mixture. Spread half of the sour cream mixture over the meat, followed by half of the enchilada sauce.

4. Layer with 6 more tortillas and then repeat the process with the remaining meat, sour cream and enchilada sauce. Top it all of with the shredded cheese. Cover with foil and bake 30 minutes. Remove the foil and let it bake another 5 minutes.

5. Remove it from the oven and let it rest 15 minutes before slicing and serving. Garnish with diced avocado, a dollop of sour cream and salsa. Enjoy!

You can get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.