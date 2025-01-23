This recipe is healthy and comfort food all in one

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Sheet Pan Citrus Glazed Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

6 bone-in chicken thighs

Kosher salt & pepper to taste

Juice and zest of 2 oranges and 1 lime

1/4 c. honey

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. rosemary

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 pinch crushed red pepper

1 Lb. Brussels sprouts, halved

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. cornstarch + 1 Tbsp. water

Cooked rice to serve

Directions

1. Season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Add the chicken to a zipper bag with the citrus zest and juice, honey, soy, Dijon, rosemary, thyme, and crushed red pepper. Mix the contents in the bag and allow to marinate at least 30 minutes up to 4 hours in the fridge.

2. Preheat your oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with foil. Toss the brussels sprouts in a bowl with some oil, salt and pepper. Spread them over the sheet pan. Add the chicken, skin side up amongst the sprouts in the pan, reserving the marinade in the bag.

3. Place the pan into the oven to bake 25 minutes. Pour the marinade into a pot over medium high heat and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer at least 5 minutes. Mix the cornstarch with the water and add it to the sauce to thicken a minute or two.

4. Take the pan out of the oven and use a pastry brush to glaze the top of the chicken. Return the pan to the oven for another 10 minutes. Serve the chicken and sprouts over rice and top with the extra sauce. Enjoy!

