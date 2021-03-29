This recipe takes oatmeal bars up a notch!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Gooey Chocolate-Caramel Oatmeal Bars

Ingredients

For the bars:

1 c. old-fashioned oats

1 c. flour

½ c. brown sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 stick butter, melted

1 lg. egg

2 tsp. vanilla

1 c. dark chocolate chips or chunks

For the caramel:

1 stick butter

¾ c. brown sugar

¼ c. real maple syrup

1 pinch sea salt

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Line an 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, mix the oats, flour, brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. In a small bowl, whisk the butter, egg, and vanilla. Mix the butter mixture into the oat mixture until combined. The mixture will be crumbly. Stir in the chocolate chips.

3. Press half of the mixture into the bottom of the baking dish. Place in the oven to bake for 10 minutes.

4. As it bakes, make the caramel by adding the butter to a small saucepan over medium heat. Once the butter is melted, stir in the sugar and maple syrup. Bring to a boil, lower the heat slightly and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Stir in a pinch of sea salt.

5. Remove the baking dish from the oven, pour on the caramel mixture. Crumble on the remaining oatmeal mixture and return to the oven to bake for 15-18 more minutes or until golden brown.

6. Remove from the oven to cool at least 10 minutes. Sprinkle on another pinch of sea salt. Cut and serve while they are still warm or wait until they cool completely. Enjoy!

For more information please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.