This recipe takes your brats up a notch

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Sloppy Brats.

For the Brats:

8 bratwurst sausages

8 quality buns

Favorite mustard

For the Sloppy Joe Mix:

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 onion, diced

1 Tbsp. steak seasoning

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. cider vinegar

15 oz. can tomato sauce

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

For the Slaw:

16 oz. bag slaw mix

2/3 c. mayo

1/4 c. sugar

2 Tbsp. cider vinegar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. celery seed

Directions

1. Make the slaw by adding the mayo, sugar, vinegar, salt, and celery seed to a large bowl. Whisk to combine then add the slaw cabbage mix. Toss to combine, cover then place in the fridge while you prepare the rest.

2. Make the sloppy joe mix by adding the beef, onion, and bell pepper to a pan over medium-high heat. Crumble the beef as it browns. Drain off the excess fat. Stir in the steak seasoning. In a separate bowl, stir together the honey, vinegar, tomato sauce, and tomato paste. Once combined, add it to the beef mixture. Cook for 5 minutes or so until thickened. Turn the heat to low.

3. Cook the brats in the method you prefer, whether it be on the grill or in a pan. Either way it’s best to simmer them in water or beer for 5 minutes before grilling or sautéing. Build the sloppy brat by adding a brat sliced lengthwise to a bun. Top that with a bit of mustard followed by some of the sloppy joe mix then add a scoop of the slaw. Enjoy!



