This recipe will make you think you're eating out because it seems so fancy, but it's really simple to make

Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 05, 2021
This recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff will make it seem like you're eating in a fancy restaurant, but it's actually really simple to make at home.

Shrimp and Crab Bisque

Ingredients

4 tbsp. butter

2 green onions, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

4 tbsp. all-purpose flour

3 c. milk

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1 c. heavy cream

½ lb. cooked shrimp

½ lb. crab meat

2 tbsp. sherry wine (optional)

3 tbsp. chopped parsley

Directions

1. Melt the butter in a dutch oven or heavy pot over med-low heat. Add the green onion and celery and cook 5 minutes or until tender. Add the sherry and cook a couple more minutes.

2. Stir in the flour and cook another 2 minutes. Slowly add the milk whisking constantly. Bring to a simmer and cook 7-8 minutes. Stir in the Old Bay seasoning, tomato paste, heavy cream and a little salt and pepper. Return to a simmer and cook another 3-5 minutes.

3. Stir in the crab and shrimp and cook 2 minutes or until the seafood is warmed through. Serve warm garnished with the chopped parsley. Enjoy!

Get more recipes from smithsfoodanddrug.com.

