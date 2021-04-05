This recipe will make you think you're eating out because it seems so fancy, but it's really simple to make

This recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff will make it seem like you're eating in a fancy restaurant, but it's actually really simple to make at home.

Shrimp and Crab Bisque

Ingredients

4 tbsp. butter

2 green onions, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

4 tbsp. all-purpose flour

3 c. milk

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1 c. heavy cream

½ lb. cooked shrimp

½ lb. crab meat

2 tbsp. sherry wine (optional)

3 tbsp. chopped parsley

Directions

1. Melt the butter in a dutch oven or heavy pot over med-low heat. Add the green onion and celery and cook 5 minutes or until tender. Add the sherry and cook a couple more minutes.

2. Stir in the flour and cook another 2 minutes. Slowly add the milk whisking constantly. Bring to a simmer and cook 7-8 minutes. Stir in the Old Bay seasoning, tomato paste, heavy cream and a little salt and pepper. Return to a simmer and cook another 3-5 minutes.

3. Stir in the crab and shrimp and cook 2 minutes or until the seafood is warmed through. Serve warm garnished with the chopped parsley. Enjoy!

Get more recipes from smithsfoodanddrug.com.

