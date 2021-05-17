This recipe will make you want to have a "cheat day" from your diet stat!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson joined us with a recipe for Bacon Cheeseburger Garbage Bread.

Ingredients



½ lb. bacon, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 lb. ground beef

1 tbsp. steak seasoning

12 oz. Velveeta, cubed

13.8 oz. tubed pizza crust

1 ½ c. favorite shredded cheese

½ c. mayo

3 tbsp. ketchup

1 tbsp. pickle relish

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions1. Preheat your oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, add the bacon and cook until its crispy. Remove it from the pan and set aside for later. Drain most of the fat.

2. Add the onion and ground beef and crumble the beef as it cooks. When the meat is brown, drain the excess fat from the pan. Add the steak seasoning to the pan and stir. Return the bacon to the pan and add the Velveeta cheese. Stir until the cheese is melted. Remove the pan from the heat.

3. Unroll the pizza dough onto the parchment lined sheet pan and lightly stretch the dough. Spread the meat mixture on dough leaving an inch around the edges. Sprinkle the grated cheese on top of the meat. Roll the dough starting on the long side and seal the edges as you go. Make sure the seam side is down and place in the oven to bake 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.

4. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes. As it rests make the dipping sauce by adding the mayo, ketchup, pickle relish, and a little salt and pepper to a mixing bowl. Stir to combine.

5. Slice the bread and serve warm with the dipping sauce. Enjoy!

For more great recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.