This recipe will upgrade your "Taco Tuesday"

Cuban Picadillo Taco recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Picadillo:

2 Tbsp. oil

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 small onion, diced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 lb. ground beef

15 oz. can tomato sauce

15 oz. can petite diced tomatoes

1/2 c. Spanish olives, sliced

2 tbsp. dried mango, chopped

1 tsp. oregano

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. cumin

Salt & pepper to taste

For the Salsa:

6 Mandarin oranges, peeled & diced

1 c. canned black beans, rinsed

1/4 c. chopped cilantro

Juice & zest of 1 lime

1 Tbsp. honey

Salt & pepper to taste

To Serve:

16 street taco tortillas, warmed

Chopped cilantro for garnish

Lime wedges for garnish

Directions:

1. Make the salsa by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

2. Start the picadillo by heating a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the oil then add the bell pepper, onion, and garlic. Cook for about 5 minutes stirring occasionally. Add the ground beef and crumble it as it browns. Once it's cooked, drain off any excess fat.

3. Stir in the tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, olives, raisins, oregano, cinnamon, cumin, and a bit of salt and pepper. Bring it to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer 8-10 minutes until it thickens a bit.

4. Heat the taco shells and then serve them warm with some of the picadillo filling topped with some of the salsa. Garnish them with chopped cilantro and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

