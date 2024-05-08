This restaurant is being featured on a Netflix show for its beauty and menu

The Lodge at Blue Sky is a luxurious mountain retreat set on 3,500 private acres in Utah's Wasatch Mountain range.

The Lodge's restaurant, YUTA, serves cuisine created with ingredients sourced from an onsite organic farm, Gracie's.

Executive Chef Guillermo Tellez discovered his passion for cooking early on and now has more than 30 years of culinary experience.

He's known for using organic plants and humanely raised animals in his meal prep, and works closely with Lynsey Gammon, the property's Director of Farming.

Together they collaborate on the menu, and say they draw inspiration from the farm's harvest of greens, garlic, tomatoes, root veggies, honey and herbs as well as seasonal produce.

Chef Guillermo is excited for a special pop-up this summer, which is being featured on Guy Ritchie's WildKitchen.

Other summer events include special things for locals including a Farm Dinner Series, Little Vaqueros camp and Farm Stand hours and classes.

You can learn more at aubergeresorts.com/bluesky.

The Lodge at Blue Sky's recipe for Sherry-Marinated Beet and Cashew Cheese Ravioli

INGREDIENTS FOR THE CASHEW CHEESE:

2 cups raw cashews, soaked for 2 hours, rinsed and drained

0.5 cup cold water

Juice from 1 lemon

4 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons apple malt vinegar

4 teaspoons white miso

2 teaspoons grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon pink peppercorns

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS FOR THE CHEESE:

In a blender, combine all the ingredients for the cheese. Process until creamy and smooth. Adjust the seasoning and refrigerate for 3 hours. Transfer to

a piping bag and set aside.

VEGETABLES FOR PLATING:

16 thin slices of large red beets

5 roasted baby beets (candy stripe, golden) in an oven @350°F for 15 minutes; when clean and cool, cut into quarters

1 cup toasted cashews, crushed

Fresh petite greens

Edible flowers

HONEY-SHERRY VINAIGRETTE INGREDIENTS:

1 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons Gracie’s honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 sprig fresh thyme

DIRECTIONS FOR THE VINAIGRETTE:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and season to taste.

INGREDIENTS FOR THE PEA PURÉE:

2 lb peas

8 tablespoons butter

2 garlic cloves

2 medium shallots

2 cups vegetable stock

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

DIRECTIONS FOR THE PEA PURÉE:

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and shallots; sauté for 3 minutes until soft. Add peas and stock; increase heat to bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat to medium. Simmer for 2 minutes.

Remove 1/3 cup of liquid from the saucepan and set aside. Transfer all peas and remaining liquid into a food processor. Add salt and pepper, and mint if using. Blitz on high for 1 minute until smooth. Use reserved liquid as needed to achieve the desired consistency.

DIRECTIONS TO PLATE:

Place the sliced beets on a small sheet pan and brush with the sherry vinaigrette. Let it sit for 5 minutes. Pipe a dollop of pea purée in the center of the sliced beet. Place 2 quarters of the roasted beets in the center on top of the pea purée. Pipe some of the “cheese” on top of the roasted beets.

Sprinkle some of the toasted cashews on top. Place a second sliced beet on top to form a “ravioli.” Garnish with fresh petite greens, edible flowers, and peas.

