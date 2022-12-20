This ribbon will decorate your Christmas tree beautifully

This Criss Cross Christmas Tree Ribbon technique is perfect for people who may not have their tree up yet.

It's easy to do and doesn't take a lot of time.

You can decorate your tree using this ribbon technique and there's no need to use other ornaments.

All you need is ribbon, scissors and floral wire to be able to do this ribbon technique on your Christmas tree this year.

Katie McMinn, Founder of Hint of Lavender, joined us to show us how it's done.

1. Attach four strands of ribbon to the top of three using floral wire..

2. Attach each ribbon about a foot down and a foot or two a part. The ribbons lays down the sides of the trees dividing it in four equal parts.

3. Take the ends and criss cross them making an X.

4. About a foot down grab the ribbons from adjacent sides and attached to tree.

5. Rise and repeat until you get to the end of the tree.

For more information you can visit hintoflavender.com.