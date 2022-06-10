This salad recipe is the featured recipe for the month of June at all Lee's Marketplace locations

Charlotte Hancey is a chef and blogger who loves to use items Lee's Marketplace has on sale for her recipes.

She joined us from the Lee's in North Ogden, to demonstrate a salad using watermelon, which is on sale.

This recipe is the featured recipe for the month of June at all Lee's locations. The recipe will be on display with the dry ingredients and a paper copy of the recipe to grab.

Charlotte says this recipe has it all — sweet watermelon and strawberries, spicy red onion, salty feta, peppery arugula, crunchy almonds and a drizzle of tangy balsamic dressing.

You can get the full recipe and instructions at charlotteshares.blog.

Charlotte also shared some tips for picking out the perfect watermelon:

1. Heavy for its size.

2. Yellow field spot. Means it ripened in the field.

3. Lots of webbing also known as sugar spots. Indicates pollination.

4. Uniform in shape and firm.

Remember there are many health benefits to eating watermelon including a high water content to keep you hydrated, it contains amino acids, antioxidants and is rich with potassium, and vitamins a, b and c.

To find a Lee's closest to you, visit: leesmarketplace.com.