This sauce goes on everything from ice cream to meat!

Huckleberry Grill started as a food truck and now is a brick-and-mortar location in Salt Lake City.

The food is inspired by the unique flavors of Utah, Idaho and the Pacific Northwest.

Chef Eric Westover personally curates each and every ingredient and offers menu items like Utah funeral potatoes, cold-smoked tri-tip steak and huckleberry pork tenderloin.

He joined us in our kitchen with a recipe for the sauce on that huckleberry pork tenderloin, which he says is delicious on everything from meat to ice cream!

Huckleberry Sauce:

1lb Huckleberries (or fruit of your choice)

1lb Sugar

2lbs water

1.5oz lemon juice

3oz Cornstarch

Directions:

1. Combine water, sugar, and huckleberries and bring to a simmer for 60 seconds. Turn off heat and strain liquid into a second pot removing berries.

2. Place cooked berries and a little of the juice into a blender and blend a few minutes until pulpy.

3. Strain back into the juice removing the leftover pulp.

4. Stir in Lemon juice and bring back to a simmer.

5. Add cornstarch slurry and whisk into berry sauce to thicken.

6. Serve over Pork, Chocolate, Ice Cream, or whatever your heart desires!

For more information please visit: huckleberrygrill.com.