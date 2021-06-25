Watch
This science experiment at Clark Planetarium is straight out of a 'James Bond' movie

This is like something out of a 'James Bond' movie. Clark Planetarium taught us how to write messages in invisible ink.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 25, 2021
Clark Planetarium demonstrated a science experiment that's straight out of a 'James Bond' movie.

Chris DeRose learned how to write a summer spy message with Cynthia Checketts from the Planetarium.

The experiment is an example of how you can create safe chemical reactions with simple ingredients.

There are several ways to create 'invisible ink' – some solutions are activated by heat or light, in this experiment you reveal the message by creating a chemical reaction between the solution on the paper and the activator agent, which changes the color, revealing the message.

You can see more of these magical experiments at clarkplanetarium.org. And, they are welcoming in-person visitors again too!

