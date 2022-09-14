This "shooter" promises to up your body's level of performance

Adam Legas from Nanohydr8 says they haven't discovered a new secret ingredient. Instead, they've taken basic nutrients already being used by the world's top athletes to increase energy, help with muscle recovery and provide electrolyte replenishment.

He says by using nanotechnology to break down essential nutrients, the body absorbs them in about one to two minutes, compared to one to two hours with typical electrolytes dissolved in water.

Adam says after working with doctors of sports medicine and Olympic level track coaches, they came up with a 4oz shooter to include electrolytes, vitamins, minerals and amino acids that will help increase energy, help with muscle recovery and help to provide electrolyte replenishment.

They're also smaller than anything else on the market.

You can find Nanohydr8 in stores like Harmons, Macey's, Fresh Market, Lin's, Lee's Dan's and Good Earth.

If you want to buy yours online, use code "theplace" at nanohydr8.com for 30 percent off your online order.