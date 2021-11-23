This shop on Main Street in Historic Park City is a great place to find unique gifts

Jessica McCleary has always had a career in retail, but 12 years ago she decided to be her own boss and start her own store.

She says she didn't think it would last, but it has!

The Mountain Town Olive Oil Company sits on Main Street in Historic Park City and features a variety of unique items including vinegars from Italy that have aged a minimum of 12 years. Jessica says they're so sweet and have such low acidity that you can drink them or use them as salad dressings.

Jessica also offers flavored extra virgin olive oils to use in cooking, or to eat with bread like the Tuscan Olive Oil with aged Balsamic or the Blood Orange Olive Oil and Cranberry Balsamic.

There is also a full section of the store filled with unique gifts like bowls and cutting boards, candles and more.

Mountain Town Olive Oil Company will be open on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday too.

For more information visit their website mountaintownoliveoil.com for follow them on Facebook and Instagram.