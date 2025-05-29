This short form series was all shot on an iPhone

"Egypte 4: Double Agenda" is a fresh and cheeky short form series shot entirely on an iPhone 15 over the course of two years.

Director, writer, producer and actor Tanner Beard, joined us to talk about his project.

He says what began as a playful experiment to test the phone's settings quickly evolved into a full-blown adventure, taking viewers across ten different countries.

Starring a talented cast including Russell Quinn (Blood Behind Us), Alix Van Aernam (Sand Castle), Tanner Beard himself, and Katherine McNamara ("Shadow Hunters") the series blends humor, action, and spy thriller elements into a hilarious concoction.

Beard, an avid filmmaker with a knack for fun projects, crafted this globe-trotting comedy featuring his close friends in the lead roles, turning what started as a casual test into a captivating and entertaining 6 part series with a twist that showcases the impressive capabilities of the latest iPhone technology and ending that will have you in stitches.

"It's the YouTube series you had no idea you needed in your life," he says.

You can watch it here.

