This show is religious and inspiring but also fun and entertaining

Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four are getting ready for their annual Christmas show.

And, even though it's only October, waiting until Christmas time to get tickets will be too late.

This show called "Joy to the World! A Sacred Christmas Celebration" is religious and inspiring but also very fun, exuberant and entertaining.

Jenny says, "Tour is a time for me to have special bonding family time with our children as they are grown and busy pursuing their own live and careers. I even have a new grandbaby this year who will be coming on tour with us... backstage."

She is working with 40 different local performing groups to be a part of it in the 15 different cities where she'll be performing.

You can get your tickets at jennyoaksbaker.com and use the code JOY10 to get 10 percent off.