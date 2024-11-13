This show promises to bring love, hope and joy into your life

Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four are getting ready for their annual Christmas show.

This show called "Joy to the World! A Sacred Christmas Celebration" is religious and inspiring but also very fun, exuberant and entertaining.

She is working with 40 different local performing groups to be a part of it in the 15 different cities where she'll be performing.

But, that's not all. Jenny Oaks Baker has a new book out, that she created with author Jason F. Wright, who is the narrator of her show.

It's called "Witnesses of Christmas Book" and it contains the narration from the show that families can read together as well as QR codes and sheet music that families can listen to or perform together.

You can get your tickets at jennyoaksbaker.com and use the code JOY10 to get 10 percent off.