Watch Now
The Place

Actions

This show promises to bring love, hope and joy into your life

"Joy to the World" concert by Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four
"America's Violinist", Jenny Oaks Baker performs ahead of her "Joy to the World" Christmas concerts.
Posted

Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four are getting ready for their annual Christmas show.

This show called "Joy to the World! A Sacred Christmas Celebration" is religious and inspiring but also very fun, exuberant and entertaining.

She is working with 40 different local performing groups to be a part of it in the 15 different cities where she'll be performing.

But, that's not all. Jenny Oaks Baker has a new book out, that she created with author Jason F. Wright, who is the narrator of her show.

It's called "Witnesses of Christmas Book" and it contains the narration from the show that families can read together as well as QR codes and sheet music that families can listen to or perform together.

You can get your tickets at jennyoaksbaker.com and use the code JOY10 to get 10 percent off.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere