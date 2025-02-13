This show was a huge hit on Broadway and now it's on stage at Pioneer Theatre Company

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" was a hit on Broadway, and now it's on stage at Pioneer Theatre Company.

The show opens on Valentine's Day, February 14, and there are still some tickets available for a special experience with your significant other. The show runs through March 1, 2025.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" follows a portion of Carole King's life, starting with Carole as a 16-year-old songwriter getting her foot in the door of the music business.

The production features some of the best pop songs of the 20th century, including "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", "The Loco-Motion" and "A Natural Woman".

To celebrate PTC's 63rd season, a limited number of $63 tickets are available for The PLACE Viewers for each performance by using code THEPLACE63 at PioneerTheatre.org.