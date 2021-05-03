This shrimp dish by Smith's Chef Jeff will take your taste buds on a trip to Hawaii

Smith's Chef Jeff joined us with a recipe that's inspired by a dish you'd find at a food truck in Hawaii.

Lemon Garlic Butter Shrimp with Lemon Pepper Sauce

Ingredients:

For the Shrimp:

2 lbs. large shrimp, peel left on

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 stick butter, cubed

8 cloves garlic, sliced

Juice and zest of 2 lemons

Chopped parsley to garnish

For the Sauce:

1/4 c. Greek yogurt

2 tsp. honey

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. Cajun seasoning

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

Directions

1. Make the lemon sauce by adding its ingredients to a bowl and mix until combined. Set aside.

2. Pat the shrimp dry and place in a mixing bowl. Add the flour, paprika, salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

3. Heat the olive oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add the shrimp and cook 3-4 minutes per side or until completely pink. Remove from the pan. Turn the heat to med-low. Melt the butter in the pan and add the garlic and lemon zest and saute until the garlic starts to brown. Be careful not to burn it.

4. Turn the heat up to medium high and return the shrimp to the pan. Add the lemon juice and cook until the shrimp is rewarmed and the garlic is brown and crispy. Remove from the heat and serve warm with the dipping sauce.

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.

