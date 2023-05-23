This single being released this week is a special message to graduating seniors

Ellie Barry is a dynamic 18-year-old singer from Pleasant Grove, Utah whose incredible vocal control is turning heads across the state and online.

She recently came to local prominence as the guest artist at Casey Elliott's Forever Valentine concert in downtown Salt Lake City where she surprised audiences with her impressive range and stunning versatility.

Now's she's getting ready to release her own music. Ellie's first single comes out on Friday, May 26, 2023, and it's a special message for Utah's graduating seniors and graduates everywhere.

It's called "Move On," and its a reflection on Ellie's own experiences as she's embracing major changes in her life — she's actually part of the Class of 2023 and will graduate from Pleasant Grove High School this week.

"Move On" is a reflection on the pain of moving beyond people and experiences that have been important in your life AND the excitement of looking toward the future and embracing new opportunities.

Ellie is excited to share a portion of the song on The PLACE three days before it will be released on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.

Follow Ellie on Instagram@ellie.e.barry to find the song on release day and to keep track of Ellie's growing career.