This single-family home in Orem is a great starter home or perfect for college students

Priced below the median price in Utah, this would be a great starter home!
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jul 23, 2021
Are you looking for your first home?! This single-family home in Orem could be perfect for you.

Located at 937 S 1635 W in Orem, UT and listed for $425,000.

This home is 1858 sq. ft. and features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and separate entertaining spaces.

Recently updated flooring, new range hood, added cabinetry, and recently finished 3rd bathroom. RV parking, 2 car garage and ring doorbell included.

Located in the Alpine School District and within minutes of Utah Valley University,

For more information about this home or to see other listings by UVO Group go to utahforsalehomes.com

