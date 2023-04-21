This single mother of boys is proving that "girls" can do hard things

Julie Minert Dalley is proving that "girls" can do hard things.

She's a single mother of two boys and decided to start her own construction company after going through a divorce.

Julie says she helped her contractor ex-husband previously with finishing basements and installing doors and windows.

She decided that she would get her own license so she could help other women work on projects of their own.

Her company is called EmpowHER Remodeling and Construction.

July says, "It's very empowering to see another woman carry out a dream of hers."

For more information please visit: empowHERremodelingandconstruction.com