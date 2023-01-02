This small Utah-based business makes and sells handmade Peruvian products

KUSI is a small family-owned business that sells Peruvian products like stuffed animals handmade with alpaca wool and neckties that are handmade on a loom.

Their mission is to help artisans living in Peru so they can make a better living.

They have the logos of four universities, including BYU, UVU, U of U and Utah State available on their products.

KUSI also has BYU Idaho licensing as well.

They also got permission from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to use logos and temple prints.

You can find their products in seven different stores in Utah including in Logan (locals), Layton (locals) Ogden (Quilted Bear) Salt Lake (The Hive Market), Park City (The Hive Market) Orem (locals), Provo (The Beehive Bazaar) and Draper (Quilted Bear).

For more information please visit: KUSIcraft.com.