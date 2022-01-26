You'll be hearing a lot about and from 21-year-old Chloe Kim in the weeks ahead.

The California native has smashed records, won almost every competition she's competed in and shocked the world at the last Winter Games four years ago.

This soft-spoken champion is fierce, focused and out for gold in Beijing!

Chloe has been snowboarding since she was four years old and says she doesn't think of herself as focused, she says she just loves what she does.

Chloe became the first female to land back-to-back 1080's in the Olympic Half Pipe Competition when she was just 17 years old.

After that, she took almost two years off and spent a semester at Princeton University, but she's back.

Chloe says, "It's very humbling and I'm very grateful," that Toyota USA has continued to sponsor her through her journey.

And in Beijing, Chloe says she is working on three new tricks, so stay tuned!