This Spaghetti Dinner takes hundreds of gallons of marinara sauce

You're invited to enjoy Sunday Dinner with the community at Our Lady of Lourdes 90th Annual Community Spaghetti Dinner.

The Parish, which traces its roots back to 1917 is relatively small, but successfully produces the annual community dinner that serves thousands of visitors each year.

The dinner began in 1932 at the height of the Great Depression, where several Italian mothers who attended the Church each made their own spaghetti sauce, brought it to the church and mixed them together for a parish dinner.

Since then, generations have carried on this tradition to serve thousands from across and out of the state of Utah.

The recipe is a highly-guarded secret, but love is the main ingredient. However, they will say that it takes 1,600 pounds of Colosimo's "sauz-e-letz", hundreds of gallons of homemade marinara sauce, made with hand selected herbs and spices, pots of spaghetti noodles.

Trays of salads and dozens of rolls from a delicious Magna local bakery round out the meals.

This year's dinner is on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 1 to 7 p.m., with takeout beginning at 11am and everyone is welcome!

This is the only major fundraiser of the parish to raise money for operations, repairs, and to serve the underserved.

It's held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2840 South 9000 West in Magna.

You can learn more by visiting ololspaghettidinnermagna.com.