This stone that sparkles like diamonds was originally discovered in a meteor crater in 1893

Moissanite was first discovered in a meteor crater in 1893, as a naturally-occurring stone. Now, it's created in laboratories to deliver perfect clarity and color.

Moissanite offers the same sparkle and durability of diamonds at a fraction of the cost — so if you're looking for luxury without the hefty price tag, this is a great option.

Colleen Montague, with Moissy Fine Jewelry, says you can also feel good about it for its minimal environmental impact compared to traditional mining for diamonds.

She says moissanite is one of the hardest substances on earth, second only to diamonds. So, you can wear it every day wtihout fear of it scratching.

Moissy Fine Jewelry offers a variety of jewelry styles from classic to contemporary and can be cut in any shape or size.

Colleen also says a lifetime warranty often comes with moissanite jewelry.

