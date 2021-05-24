This store in South Salt Lake has everything you never knew you needed

There is a store in South Salt Lake that has everything you never knew you needed.

It's sort of a thrift store and art studio hybrid that encourages people to reuse and repair, rather than throw away household items.

"We have mothers, we have grandparents, we have husbands, spouses, that keep a hold of things because they don't want to throw it away but they don't know what to do with it," says Sheri Gibb, Co-founder and Executive Director.

That's where Clever Octopus comes in. They're a drop-of site for clean, usable, non-recyclable materials that otherwise would end up in the landfill.

Clever Octopus gives these materials new life by selling them back to the community at affordable prices. They also use them to provide hands-on science and art educational activities to local students.

Gibb says, "For me it was very important to get classes and workshops to areas in the community that can't afford to come to your studio space."

To date, Clever Octopus has diverted more than 137,000 pounds of waste from the landfill, earning the Zero Waste Hero award from Smith's Food & Drug and Fox 13.

Clever Octopus is located at 2250 South West Temple. You can find more information at cleveroctopus.org. You can also follow them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

