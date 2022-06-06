This store is all about making your pets healthy and happy

Watch
Ma and Paws Bakery specializes in healthy food for your dogs and cats.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 15:33:10-04

Ma and Paws Bakery is all about helping you keep your pets healthy and happy.

Rich checked out the Millcreek location, and there's a second one in American Fork.

Instead of mass market foods, Ma and Paws carries fresh, natural, holistic, organic and raw dog and cat food.

That means if your dog has an issue like allergies or digestive problems, you'll find food for them at Ma and Paws.

Also, when pets age, they may have special diet needs. Ma and Paws can help with that too.

They also have fun treats your dogs will love including homemade bakery items, chews and bones and a selection of collars and leashes too.

Main Store
1227 East 3300 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Phone: 801-487-3838 ext 1

American Fork Store
920 E. State Street, Suite D
American Fork, Utah
Phone: 801-487-3838 ext. 2

You can learn more at maandpawsbakeryinc.com and be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

