This summer camp is all about team building.

Stand4kind believes every student deserves to feel like they belong and have a connection.

Founded in 2013, they are a Utah non-profit dedicated to supporting the mental health of teenagers.

Through teaching empathy, self-esteem, emotional wellness, and kindness, Stand4kind helps schools reduce suicide and bullying.

Stand4Kind offers a full range of training and coaching to help school personnel learn research-based strategies to improve student behavior, structure all school settings for success, and enhance student motivation.

Now they are offering a Summer Leadership Camp experience for teens. It runs July 31, 2023 to August 3, 2023 in Park City.

There will be mental health training, team building, resilience, mindfulness, ropes courses, paddle boarding, water activities and more.

Space is limited.

stand4kind.com